Tollywood Stars Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan Pay Tribute to Ramoji Rao, Chiranjeevi Turns Emotional - WATCH

Hyderabad: A multitude of celebrities converged in Hyderabad on Saturday to pay their last respects to the late Ramoji Rao, a media baron and founder of the Ramoji Group of companies. The gathering included prominent figures from the Tollywood such as actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and S Radha Krishna, among others.

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Pawan Kalyan Pay Tribute to Ramoji Rao (Video source: ANI)

Chiranjeevi was visibly emotional as he bid farewell to the renowned media personality. The actor took a moment to console CH Kiron, Ramoji Rao's elder son, as he engaged in a heartfelt conversation with him. Earlier in the day, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, along with music composer MM Keeravaani, also paid their last respects to the late media mogul in Ramoji Rao Film City.

Ramoji Rao passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 87. He had been hospitalised on Wednesday and breathed his last at 4.50 am due to illness. His mortal remains have been placed at the Corporate Office Building in Ramoji Film City where family, friends and well-wishers are gathering to pay their final tributes. According to the family, the last rites will be performed at the film city between 9 am and 11 am on Sunday.

As the head of the Ramoji Group, Ramoji Rao left an indelible mark on the media landscape. His conglomerate boasts an impressive array of assets, including the Ramoji Film City, the largest film production facility globally. He pioneered regional media with the launch of the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV Network of television channels. The group also owns Ushakiron Movies and ETV Bharat.

The news of Ramoji Rao's demise has elicited heartfelt condolences from various political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP G Kishan Reddy and MP Rajnath Singh. They praised Rao's significant contributions to the Telugu media, journalism and the profound impact his group had on the film and entertainment industry. His legacy will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come.