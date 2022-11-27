New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday claimed BJP's campaign in Gujarat reduced the state to the 'lowest common denominator in terms of religious grouping. She also asserted that Hindus, who will not vote for the saffron party in the state, would be tagged anti-nationals.

"BJP’s vitriolic Gujarat campaign reduces state to a lowest common denominator - all Hindus must vote BJP, or else will be branded "atankvadi, BJP’s vitriolic Guj campaign reduces state to a lowest common denominator - all Hindus must vote BJP. Else be branded atankvadi, deshdrohi & mahapapi. No need for PM & entire cabinet to camp there. Can just re-play Nazi party recruitment tapes & replace “Aryan “ with “Hindu”. she tweeted.

Also read: 'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', Baba Ramdev's sexist remark

She also trained her guns on Baba Ramdev on Saturday after his controversial remark on women. "Now I know why Patanjali Baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and … clearly got strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided," she said.

It may be recalled that the escape in question relates to the arrest of the yoga guru in 2011 after he tried to flee the stage in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in a woman's attire, being arrested hours later. Ramdev, earlier this week while attending an event in Maharashtra's Thane, said women, in his eyes, "look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suits like Amrutaji (Armruta Fadnavis)" and even "when they don't wear anything" - a comment that kicked up a row.