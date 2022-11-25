Thane: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev made a controversial statement on women's clothing on Friday saying "women look good even if they don't wear anything." He made this remark at a yoga programme in Maharashtra's Thane attended by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Women look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suits like Amrutaji (Armruta Fadnavis) and in my eyes even when they don't wear anything.," said the Yoga Guru in the presence of Amruta Fadnavis.

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', Baba Ramdev's sexist remark while sitting beside Amruta Fadnavis

Also read: Same sex marriage legalization: SC seeks response from center on PILs by gay couples

Earlier, Ramdev also praised Amruta Fadnavis for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and striving to always look young. "She is passionate about looking young and I believe she will never turn old for the next 100 years. She eats a balanced diet, remains happy and always bears a smile like what is seen on a child's face. I want to see the same smile on the faces of all of you."