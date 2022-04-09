Gwalior: A letter was written on Saturday to the President of India on behalf of 11 members of a family in Veerabali village, located in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, requesting permission for mass euthanasia. The document cited illegal occupation and construction in their rightful land as the reason behind the move. They have further accused officials in the administration of inaction in the matter.

The family has accused Jitendra Agarwal and Vijay Kakwani, two locally influential persons, of trying to usurp their land. Sabir Khan, head of the family, pointed out that they had applied to the tax officer's office two months back to demarcate the land, adding that since then no initiative has been taken by the administration.

"After my father's death, 11 of our names were registered as his legal heirs. Later, we realized that some local land mafias were trying to illegally encroach upon our land. I applied for a demarcation of the land at the tax officer's chamber but they did not arrive on the specified date. Instead, the land mafias arrived in cars with weapons. They said they had contacts reaching high up inside the administration, and threatened to kill us if we made any further complaints.

I have complained to the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, the District Collector as well as the SP of the police, that if we do not get justice, we should be allowed to undergo euthanasia," Khan said.

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said, "the matter is being investigated. Information about whom the land belongs has been sought by writing a letter to the officials of the Revenue Department".