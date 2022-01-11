Bhopal: Women self-help groups are running 127 'Didi Cafes' successfully in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday while chairing a meeting at Vallabh Bhawan on Tuesday announced that in the coming days 'Didi Cafes' will also start in government buildings like Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.

While reviewing the works of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the chief minister said, "127 Didi Cafes are being run by self-help groups in the state. These are being successfully operated in the form of self-service centres. In the coming time, Didi cafes will be opened at Vallabh Bhawan, Vindhyachal, Satpura and other places of the capital."

Singh added, "Excellent work is being done in the field of plastic waste disposal in the state. Arrangements have been made to collect plastic waste from various parts of villages, where plastics would reach the waste collection centres and from there it will be sold. 28 plastic collection centres are being opened in the state, which will be operated by self-help group women. Waste plastic is being used in the construction of about 9000 kilometres of roads in the state."

The Chief Minister further said that "the work of reconstruction of more than 42,000 old water structures has been started in the state. This work is being done under MGNREGA and other schemes, this will encourage activities like irrigation, fish farming, water chestnut production etc in large numbers".

(With agency inputs)