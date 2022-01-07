Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Hyderabad on Friday that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is a coward and that he had never seen such a CM.

He said there was a tradition of answering questions and programs raised by the opposition, but that was not the case in Telangana.

Chouhan's comments came during a meeting held by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alongside Chouhan on Friday.

Shivraj Singh congratulated Bandi Sanjay for his fighting spirit, and expressed hope that BJP will come to power in the state."KCR I am also the CM. You may be CM for the second time, I am continuing as CM for the fourth time. I am not behaving badly like you?

He further asked KCR about double bedroom houses and unemployment allowance and also talked about KG to PG free education "I am demanding answers from you on the above-mentioned promises," said Chouhan.

The MP CM further raised issues such as the Centre's abolition of triple talaq and clarified that BJP as a party was not afraid of threats.

Bringing up BJP's victory in the Huzurabad by-elections, he alleged that there was one family ruling the state, whom BJP will bring down in 2023.