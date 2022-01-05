Bhopal: In an emergency meeting over the COVID situation prevailing in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday issued new guidelines in the purview of rising cases.

The guidelines restrict a gathering of more than 250 people from attending wedding ceremonies, while the cap for funerals stands at 50. The meeting saw, apart from Chouhan, the presence of Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and other health department officials.

The guidelines will also see schools operating with 50 percent capacity.

Apart from this, a ban was imposed on organizing large gatherings such as fairs, whereas night curfews will go on as usual.

Chouhan, as per information, has further instructed to increase the working capacity of hospitals in the state by adding beds. COVID care centers, too, will be added in the block level.

The CM took stock of the situation in districts such as Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior by interacting with concerned Collectors.

With 594 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID tally in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 1,544.

While one patient has died in Indore, two more died in Jabalpur while admitted in the COVID suspect ward. The administration, although, has claimed that among the latter, both tested negative.

Madhya Pradesh's COVID figures in the last week have been increasing in alarming manner. In the last eight days, more than 1200 new cases were registered. The count of active COVID patients in the state was 307 back in December 29, which saw an almost five-fold increase in the same period.