Ludhiana: The postmortem report of the suspect, who died in the Ludhiana court blast, has come and it reveals that the dead person may be a sportsman. It is also believed that he had brought explosives to the District Court Complex, police said on Friday.

The post-mortem was done in Ludhiana Civil Hospital by a team of three doctors under the supervision of the NIA team, sessions judge, forensic team, central agencies. Some parts of the deceased's body were kept in for further investigation. As per the sources, the physique of the deceased is told to be like a wrestler or a sportsperson and aged between 30 to 35.

The body was mutilated beyond recognition, Only a tattoo could be seen on the body, which could provide some clues to the identity of the deceased.

The body was found in the washroom on the second floor of the court where the explosion occurred. It was removed from the spot after the National Security Guard inspected the area. The blast in the court left six others injured. An FIR was registered on Thursday in the case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

