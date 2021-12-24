Ludhiana (Punjab): Police are investigating links between Punjab's drug mafia and Thursday's bomb blast incident in Ludhiana court, state's Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday.

"We've started an investigation against the drug mafia. A case was listed in Mohali court and then a blast happened in Ludhiana court. I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated," Channi said.

On Thursday, one person was killed and six others injured when a bomb went off in the district court complex in Ludhiana. The slain person, according to police, is the prime suspect in the case.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reached the Amritsar Airport and rushed to the site of the accident in Ludhiana.

He assured the media that the central government considers it their responsibility to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Punjab, he said, "is an important, strategic and sensitive state and therefore it is important to take heed of an unfortunate incident like this".

The minister said he will have discussions with the officers, lawyers and judiciary officials in the state to take an insight into the matter.

He however did not respond to any questions related to the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, quoting that he 'is not here for political purposes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the bomb blast.

As per the initial investigation, the blast occurred at around 12.15 pm in the district court complex.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said the blast occurred near a toilet on the second floor of the court building. The incident might be a case of a human bomb, according to Bhullar, as the body of one prime suspect was found close to the spot.

"He was either carrying the bomb or was very close to it," the top police officer said adding that the police are trying to identify the deceased person. One of the eye-witnesses of the blast confirmed that the device was reportedly planted in the bathroom of the court premises. He also said that the sensors and other fire-protection facilities at the court are not functional.

The state was put on high alert following the blast.

