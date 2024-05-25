ETV Bharat / bharat

'Get Well Soon': Opposition INDIA bloc leaders to PM Modi over his 'Mujra' remark

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Mujra in one of his election rallies in Bihar following which the leaders of Opposition India bloc took a jibe at the PM. TMC leader Saket Gokhale said the PM was using cheap language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patliputra seat Ram Kripal Yadav for the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on Saturday, May 25 (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday took accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using cheap language after the BJP leader invoked 'Mujra' in one of the polls rallies in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc which he accused of enslavement and performing 'Mujra' for Muslim vote bank at a poll rally at Pataliputra in Bihar.

Mujra is a form of exotic dance in India, traditionally performed by courtesans under the Mughal Empire as well as in modern forms.

Responding to the PM's 'Mujra' remarks, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that he is worried about the Prime Minister. "I am not worried about what he (PM Modi) is saying, I am worried about him now. Till yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. 'Machli', mutton, 'Mangalsutra' and 'Mujra'... is this the language of a PM?" Jha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted the video of the PM's Mujra remarks on her X and said, "Get well soon, Modi ji."

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale said that the PM was using cheap language. "After 10 years of PR & a carefully curated image, Modi can't hide his true self anymore. Such cheap language. From 'Naari Shakti', the man has now come down to using words like 'mujra'. Scary to think what all he must be saying during his foreign trips as PM (sic)," Gokale posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

