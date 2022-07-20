Lucknow: According to health department officials, 140 pigs died of an African swine flu infection in the Fazullaganj locality of Lucknow on Tuesday. The disease was confirmed by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Lab in Bhopal after testing the samples.

Since then the district administration and teams of Municipal Corporation have become more vigilant. On Tuesday night, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the place and earlier, Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh also inspected the spot.

Health Department has directed its teams to conduct door-to-door surveys in the affected areas and sensitize the public about the measures to avoid these infectious diseases. Also, if a person is found to have symptoms like fever or shortness of breath, make sure to send him/her to the nearest primary health center if needed, while providing medical care, it added.

"People are being advised to use mosquito nets while sleeping at night. Those who are living near the pig enclosures should also take special precautions to avoid any possible infection. If any pig gets ill, immediately inform the pig farmer and Animal Husbandry Department's control number 9450195814," the official added.

So far, northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya have reported cases of African Swine Fever and as per the media reports, 40,000 pigs are said to have died due to this illness.