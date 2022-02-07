New Delhi: PM Modi said Congress had "crossed limits" and "committed a sin" with the political moves it tried to pull off during the COVID pandemic, replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today.

"During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses intending to promote Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand," he said.

Congress, AAP and Shiv Sena took strong exception to Modi's accusation that the migrant exodus and the subsequent first wave of COVID were caused by opposition parties.

Delhi CM Kejriwal declared that the Prime Minister's statement was "completely false" and accused him of not being sensitive to "sufferings of the people".

"This statement of the Prime Minister is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people," he said.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat termed the Prime Minister's remarks "unfortunate" and that it does not "befit his post". "Modi govt announced a lockdown without any prior warning, leaving lakhs of labourers in a lurch. Many lost their lives while travelling on foot. Modi govt did nothing to relieve their sufferings. But, Congress President Sonia Gandhi directed party workers to help those in need," he said.

Thorat further added that Maharashtra Congress "paid for sending about 50,000 workers back home. MVA govt also budgeted Rs 200 crore for sending the workers home. The work done by the MVA govt was applauded & even the workers who went to UP, Bihar thanked congress workers & Maharashtra govt for their support".

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, on the other hand, questioned how the virus reached the country. "Rahul Gandhi had already asked that international flights should be stopped so that cases do not increase, but it was not done," he said. He also added that "Mumbai Congress is proud to have supported the common people who were in dire need of help during Covid. Left to PM Modi, millions would have died on the highways returning home on foot".

