June's Hot Picks: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Lead Major Releases

Hyderabad: June is gearing up to be an exciting month for Bollywood enthusiasts, with two major releases lined up to hit theaters over the first two frames of the month. From narrating valorous tales through biopics like Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan to tickling the audience's funny bones with thriller-comedies like Blackout, to tentpoles like Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, get ready for an entertaining ride ahead.

Let's dive into the most anticipated movies releasing on OTT platforms or theaters near you in June.

Blackout, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and others, is a light-hearted drama that promises to captivate audiences with its black comedy narrative. The story revolves around an ordinary man whose life takes a dramatic turn after he encounters a truck loaded with cash and gold belonging to a mafia gang. Look out for its release on June 7, 2024, exclusively on Jio Cinema.

Phooli, a musical drama directed by Avinash Dhyani, features Avinash Dhyani, Riya Baluni, and others. It follows the journey of a young girl named Phooli whose dreams are hindered by harsh realities until a magician changes her life. Catch this heartfelt story also releasing on June 7, 2024.

Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and others, is a thriller that introduces audiences to a tiny yet terrifying creature visible only to the protagonist. Its mysterious past promises to evoke emotions and leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Mark your calendars for its release on June 7, 2024.

Hamare Baarah challenges societal norms with its compelling narrative. The film, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, portrays the story of a girl fighting against her father's obstinacy to save her mother's life amid a risky pregnancy. This thought-provoking film is set to release on June 7, 2024.

Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, narrates the inspirational journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medalist. Directed by Kabir Khan, this biopic celebrates courage and resilience, garnering positive attention for Kartik's remarkable physical transformation. Catch this uplifting story in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Ishq Vishk Rebound explores the complexities of life, love, and friendships through the eyes of four young protagonists. With a talented cast including Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf, this movie promises to be a delightful watch. Look out for its release on June 21, 2024.

Finally, after several delays, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi drama boasts a star-studded ensemble cast and has already generated buzz with its intriguing premise and prelude releases. Get ready to embark on an epic cinematic journey like never before.

With such diverse and captivating offerings, June 2024 is shaping up to be a happening month for movie aficionados. Get your popcorn ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and inspiration at a theater near you.