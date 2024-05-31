Varanasi Voting on Saturday; All Eyes on PM Modi's LS Seat as He Seeks Third Consecutive Term

Varanasi: Considered as the most prestigious seat, Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term, will go to votes tomorrow.

For which, preparations are underway in full swing amid a tight security arrangement. Polling officials are being dispatched since morning and the administration is handing over the EVMs under strict vigilance. The entire process is being conducted in the presence of paramilitary forces. District Election Officer S Raj Lingam said that work is being done as per the instructions of the commission.

A total of 19,97,577 voters will determine the fate of the seven contestants. Among the eligible voters, 913692 are women, 1083750 men and 135 transgenders. The number of first-time voters is 37226.

Employees from Rohania, Sevapuri city, North, South and Cantt assemblies are being dispatched to different booths. For Chandauli, polling parties are being dispatched from Varanasi's two assembly constituencies Ajgara and Shivpur.

The Varanasi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation administration has set up different polling booths as models. Varanasi Development Authority has built 20 model polling stations that includes Primary School Chowkaghat, Maldahia Raghuveer Teliya Bagh and Basic Primary School Mata Prasad Chowkaghat.

There are a total of 1909 polling stations and 1034 polling centres. This apart, there are 11 vulnerable polling centres, 34 vulnerable polling booths, 114 critical polling stations, 403 critical booths, 158 sensitive booths and 512 highly sensitive booths.

A total of 127 sector magistrates have been deployed here while there are 18 zonal magistrates.

Among the elderly voters, there are 9934 voters who are above 85 years and 67 voters are above 100 years. The number of service voters is 2283, This time there are 143000 more voters as compared to 2019.

Taking an account of the constituency-wise voters, Rohaniya assembly has 4018492 voters, Northern assembly 439685 voters, Southern assembly 317793 voters, Cantt Assembly 45765 and Sewapuri Assembly 355842.

To ensure security, 32 drone cameras will be used for survellance apart from 34 quick response teams and 63 special teams that have been alerted 72 hours in advance. Around 1700 central paramilitary jawans have been deployed along with 800 PSC jawans and 12500 police personnel.