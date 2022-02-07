New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Congress asking it to "shun its arrogance" and accusing it of forcing people into hardship during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM made the remarks during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today. "You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," the PM said. He added: "Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai' (I too am ready)," the PM said in a sharp reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the parliament a few days ago.

He said that India has made solid progress and the poor in the country were able to have their own houses.

''We have made solid progress. We have shown the pace to PM Awaas Yojana which has now ensured that the house of the poor is being made in ‘lakhs’. The poor who gets house is now becoming ‘lakhpati’".

Also read: PM Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha