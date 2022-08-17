Prayagraj: Lawyer accused deputy jailor of misbehaving and trying to assault with Anand Giri, who was accused of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhara Parishad. The lawyer also accused the deputy jailor of trying to beat Anand to death. However, the jail administration has termed all the allegations of Anand Giri's lawyer as baseless.

Anand Giri, the priest of Bade Hanuman Mandir in Allahabad, Adhya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were arrested after Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from a noose inside the room in his Math on 20 September 2021. Anand Giri's lawyer Vijay Dwivedi said he had gone to Naini Central Jail on Tuesday to meet Anand Giri, where the deputy jail superintendent RK Singh misbehaved with Anand Giri inside the jail.

The lawyer alleged that he misbehaved with Anand Giri even in front of him and tried to beat up Anand Giri and also threatened to kill him. He said that a complaint has been given to the state's principal secretary home as well as the local administration and the district judge. However, Naini Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent PN Pandey disputed the allegations.

He said that Anand Giri wanted to be admitted to the hospital without any specific illness. Besides, his lawyers wanted to meet the two other accused related to this case contrary to the rules, which they were not allowed, the Pandey said.

