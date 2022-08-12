Haridwar: President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Ravindra Puri criticised the decision by the two disciples of former Akhila Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, who died by alleged suicide, to withdraw the FIR. The two disciples -- Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj -- claimed that they had only informed the police about the death of Narendra Giri at Baghambari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and did not name anyone as an accused.

Narendra Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20. The CBI said Giri was under "grave mental trauma" from his estranged disciple Anand Giri, priest Adhya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, hence, he ended his life to "avoid defamation and insult".

Also read: Mahant Giri ended his life fearing humiliation from society, finds CBI

Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri said that he is going to Prayagraj immediately to know why the FIR was withdrawn. “Such a big Maharaj of ours has been murdered and the matter is in front of everyone. In such a situation, there is no point in withdrawing the FIR,” Puri said. “I will ask those saints why they did this and what is the trick behind it, whose hand is in it and what is the conspiracy,” he added.

Puri said that he smells foul and it seems that some people want to free the accused Anand Giri, “but it will not happen”. “The law will take its own course. Nothing will happen by withdrawing the FIR. Legal action will be taken against the saints, who have done such a thing”. The CBI had filed its charge sheet on November 20, accusing Anand Giri, the priest of Bade Hanuman Mandir in Allahabad, Adhya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, all in judicial custody, of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.