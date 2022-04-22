Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court is likely to hear the bail plea of RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday in the multi-crore fodder scam case. The court will take up the bail plea hearing of the RJD chief about the fraudulent withdrawal case of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury. In the petition, Lalu has sought bail citing illness, age and serving half the sentence in jail.

In the earlier hearing, the Jharkhand High Court had directed to remove an error in the petition. Along with this, the CBI was also asked to submit a reply. Earlier on April 1, the High Court postponed the hearing on the bail plea of ​​Lalu due to the non-availability of the judge. All eyes are on Friday's hearing of the court. Lalu was in February convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi in the Rs 950 crore fodder scam said to be the biggest scam in the country. He has been convicted in the fraudulent withdrawal case of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury.

