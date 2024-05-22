Delhi Police Arrests Man for Painting Threatening Graffiti Against Arvind Kejriwal at Metro Stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man, who wrote threatening graffiti against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Metro stations, an official said on Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal, who is said to be a loan manager in Bank of Baroda. It is said that the accused was earlier a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, but has been critical of the party for some time now due to which he painted the threatening graffiti about Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The case of threatening messages against CM Kejriwal inside the metro train coach and at many stations came to light on May 20. Aam Aadmi Party leaders targeted the BJP and Delhi Police regarding these message. AAP leaders had said that CM Kejriwal's life was in danger.

A complaint was lodged with Delhi Police on behalf of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) late in the evening of 20th May. On the basis of the complaint, a FIR was registered and investigation was launched into the matter, Delhi Police Metro DCP Dr. Ram Gopal Naik said.

A case was registered under the relevant acts at Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station.

The Aam Aadmi Party had accused the ruling BJP of plotting to “launch deadly attack” on Kejriwal. Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh while addressing a press conference in the national capital recently said, "The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal..”