'Stop Messing With Us...' Film Director Venkat Prabhu Defends CSK After Failing to Reach Playoffs

Hyderabad: Following the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which knocked five times champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the Indian Premier League 2024, the men in yellow and their franchise has faced significant brickbats from the fans.

However, many fans of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-starrer team have came in support after a season which saw constant ups and downs for the franchise came to an end. Amongst the supporters is Kollywood Director Venkat Kumar Gangai Amaren, better known by his stage name Venkat Prabhu who came out to back his favourite IPL team in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The South director took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and remind the netizens that the team they are making fun of, have been the five times champions, qualified for the playoffs 12 times and have also featured in 10 finals of the cash-rich league.

"In 17 seasons (incl 2024) 12 times playoffs, 10 times finalists, And 5 times Champions, 2 times champion league champions, Only 3 times didn’t make it to playoffs," the director celebrated for his hit movie 'Masss' said.

The Kollywood director went on to comment on the "Chennai Super Kings’ Spot-Fixing Scandal" which explains why the team didn't make it to the playoffs for 2 years as they were banned but restrained himself keeping in mind it was a dark chapter in the CSK history. He instead cheered to increase the morale of the players as well as fans of the team with words like 'Csk for life!!! We will!! we are!! And always will be a proud cskian!!!".

"And yeah 2 years you all know what happened and why it happened ooopps let’s not go there! Csk @ChennaiIPL for life!!! We will!! we are!! And always will be a proud cskian!!! Just enjoy ur moment and stop messing with us!!! With Love The GOAT team (now u know why we are the GOAT team), Venkat Prabhu said.