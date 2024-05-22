ETV Bharat / sports

'Stop Messing With Us...' Film Director Venkat Prabhu Defends CSK After Failing to Reach Playoffs

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to secure the fourth and final play-off spot in the Indian Premier League here on May 18. The CSK's campaign has come to an end, raising questions about MS Dhoni's future with the team amid speculation about his playing days.

Following the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 18 which knocked CSK out of the Indian Premier League after their 27-run loss against RCB. Kollywood Director Venkat Kumar Gangai Amaren, better known by his stage name Venkat Prabhu, went on X to defend his favourite team and remind the netizens that were making fun of the team, stating that "In 17 seasons (incl 2024) 12 times playoffs 10 times finalists And 5 times Champions 2 times champion league champions Only 3 times didn’t make it to playoffs".
Ventak Prabhu (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: Following the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which knocked five times champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the Indian Premier League 2024, the men in yellow and their franchise has faced significant brickbats from the fans.

However, many fans of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-starrer team have came in support after a season which saw constant ups and downs for the franchise came to an end. Amongst the supporters is Kollywood Director Venkat Kumar Gangai Amaren, better known by his stage name Venkat Prabhu who came out to back his favourite IPL team in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The South director took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and remind the netizens that the team they are making fun of, have been the five times champions, qualified for the playoffs 12 times and have also featured in 10 finals of the cash-rich league.

"In 17 seasons (incl 2024) 12 times playoffs, 10 times finalists, And 5 times Champions, 2 times champion league champions, Only 3 times didn’t make it to playoffs," the director celebrated for his hit movie 'Masss' said.

The Kollywood director went on to comment on the "Chennai Super Kings’ Spot-Fixing Scandal" which explains why the team didn't make it to the playoffs for 2 years as they were banned but restrained himself keeping in mind it was a dark chapter in the CSK history. He instead cheered to increase the morale of the players as well as fans of the team with words like 'Csk for life!!! We will!! we are!! And always will be a proud cskian!!!".

"And yeah 2 years you all know what happened and why it happened ooopps let’s not go there! Csk @ChennaiIPL for life!!! We will!! we are!! And always will be a proud cskian!!! Just enjoy ur moment and stop messing with us!!! With Love The GOAT team (now u know why we are the GOAT team), Venkat Prabhu said.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | RCB Qualify for Playoffs as They Beat CSK by 27 Runs
  2. It Came from Hardwork, Visualisation, Muscle Memory: Yash Dayal on His Stellar Performance
Last Updated :May 22, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

TAGGED:

VENKAT PRABHUCSKIPLVENKAT PRABHU DEFENDS CSK ON X

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.