Ranchi: The bail plea of RJD president ​​Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the case of illegal withdrawal from the Doranda treasury, will be taken up in the High Court on Friday. The Jharkhand High Court Judge AK Singh will take up Lalu Prasad's bail plea hearing filed in the case of illegal withdrawal from Doranda treasury. The petition has been listed for hearing.

In the petition filed by the petitioner, Lalu Prasad has been sought bail citing illness, age and serving half the sentence in jail. The Jharkhand High Court had earlier directed to remove the error in the petition during the hearing. Along with this, the CBI was also asked to submit a reply. The special CBI court has sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment considering him guilty of a fodder scam. An appeal petition has been filed in the High Court against the punishment given by the special CBI court by Lalu Prasad. Also, a petition for bail has been filed. The same petition is being taken up today.

In the case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore in the name of purchase of fodder from Doranda Treasury, the CBI court has imposed five years jail and a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Lalu Yadav. After being convicted in the case, Lalu Yadav was sent to the Hotwar jail. From where he was later sent to RIMS for treatment and later he has been referred to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment.

