Samastipur (Bihar): A senior official posted at India's foreign office in London was in for a rude shock when he came to know that some unidentified criminals pasted a handwritten paper to the wall of his house in the Samastipur district of Bihar demanding Rs 10 lakhs. The kin of officer Lakshman Prasad Singh, a resident of Karpoorigram under Mufassil police station limits in the Samastipur district of Bihar, was living in a state of fear after reading it.

In the paper, it was written that "Cough up Rs 10 lakhs, or else face the consequences. Your kin will be killed. Next time you will not hear the gunshot firing sound." The officer's daughter-in-law and daughter's family are stated to be staying at the house. The kin of Lakshman Prasad Singh lodged a complaint with the Mufassil police.

The family members of the officer said, "Some unidentified criminals opened fire in front of the house on November 20. We lodged a complaint in this regard with the Mufassil police. But nothing happened." On the other hand, Sadar DSP Mohammad Sehbaan Habib Fakri said, "The probe is underway. Action will be taken against the culprits. Security cover to the officer's family has been beefed up."

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the son-in-law of officer Lakshman Prasad Singh, said, "Some miscreants opened fire in front of the house on November 20. At the time of lodging a complaint, a police officer asked me to mention the motive behind the firing. How come I know the criminals' motive? It is for the police to investigate the matter. Besides, I don't belong to this place. So, how can will I know the motive behind the firing."