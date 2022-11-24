Patna: A 50-year-old woman has been duped of up to Rs 25 lakh over the past many years by unknown extortionists in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Patna, police said. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been started into the matter. It is learned that the woman living in New Chitragupt Nagar area of Patna, has been getting threat calls for the last 5-7 years wherein the callers have threatened to kill her children based in Mumbai and Delhi.

The fraudsters have extorted Rs 20 to 25 lakhs from her during the said time period, police said. They also said that the fraudsters have done transactions of Rs 3 crore from the woman's account through RTGS and NEFT by means of force. While the woman kept mum out of fear for the safety of her children, the matter was revealed to her husband who received a text message from the Income Tax department about the transactions.

The woman narrated the ordeal to her husband and both lodged a complaint at the Patrakar Nagar police station. The woman has named 19 accused in the complaint on the basis of different callers who have been calling her from different numbers all these years. Manoranjan Bharti, station in-charge, Patrakar Nagar said a cheating case has been registered after the complaint adding further investigation is on.