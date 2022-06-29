Yadagiri (Karnataka): Two persons died and two others were critically injured when a man allegedly set ablaze his wife's father and three of her relatives on fire as they refused to convince his wife to divorce him. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Chhaya colony, Narayanapura village near Kodekal. SP Vedamoorthy said that the accused has been arrested.

According to police, the accused identified as Sharanappa has been regularly threatening his wife Huligemma with divorce since they do not live together. She is currently working as a mechanic at the KSRTC depot in Lingasuguru and left her husband's house 14 months ago following a spat, police said adding that she now lives in Lingasuguru.

Police said that the accused invited his father-in-law and three of his wife's relatives on Wednesday to broker peace between him and his wife and convince her to divorce him. According to the police, when they refused to cooperate with him, Sharanappa poured petrol on them and set them ablaze. Then Sharanappa locked the door from outside, police said.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident by villagers and took the four critically injured victims-Sidramappa Murala, Muttappa Murala, Sharanappa Saroor, and Nagappa- to a hospital. Police said that Nagappa and Sharanappa have died due to severe burns and the two others are in critical condition.