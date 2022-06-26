Chitradurga(Karnataka): A minor girl has been allegedly gang-raped by her husband and three of his friends in the Chitradurga city of Karnataka. Police said that the 17-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital and a complaint was lodged on June 25.

According to police, the incident took place on June 7. "On that fateful day, her husband asked her to come near the Malappanahatti road in Chitradurga city. After she arrived, he along with three of his friends dragged her to an under-construction building in a deserted area and committed the crime," police said.

Police sources said that an altercation took place between the girl and her husband following which the four accused gang raped her. "They tortured me with cigarettes. I screamed when they tried to rape me. I fell unconscious after a strong blow on my head," the girl stated in her complaint.