Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Karnataka State Budget 2022 presentation on Friday came with a twist, marking the first time for the budget to be advertised in the sky via an airplane.

The budget has been promoted through the jet. The light aircraft, with Karnataka's flag, displayed the tagline- "Thinking The State Newer Heights". It rounded around Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

This is the first budget presented by Bommai after he came to power. His family members also arrived at Vidhana Soudha to watch Bommai's presentation.

