Srinagar: Kashmiri journalist Ruwa Shah, in a tweet on Saturday, said that her incarcerated father, Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, has been diagnosed with "acute renal cancer" even as she appealed to the central government to consider her father's bail application.

"My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds," Ruwa said in a series of tweets on Saturday tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's offices.

Her father's bail plea, she said, was adjourned on Saturday till October 10 by the NIA court. "His condition is very critical and deteriorating, as I write. He is presently on oxygen support in the ICU of RML hospital - where there is no oncology department," Ruwa said.

She also made an urgent appeal in the form of a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. "Urgent appeal to the @HMOIndia regarding my father who is on death bed," she tweeted sharing the letter written to the Home Minister. "My father, Altaf Shah, is 66 and is a political prisoner for the last 5 years at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail," she wrote in another tweet tagging Amnesty International and its India wing.

Altaf Ahmad Shah is the son-in-law of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was the founder of the Kashmiri separatist group, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. In 2017, Altaf Ahmad was one of the seven separatist leaders arrested by the NIA in a case of alleged terror funding from Pakistan. Since then, he has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Last month, Ruwa made a similar appeal highlighting her father's ill health and the state in which he was kept in jail.