Srinagar (J&K): Ruwa Shah, daughter of Kashmiri incarcerated Hurriyat leader Mohammad Altaf Shah, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent medical help for her ailing father.

Shah, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, is unwell, as per his daughter Ruwa. She has requested the jail authorities to move her father to a proper hospital instead of the jail ICU where he is currently on oxygen support.

"My father Altaf Ahmad Shah who is currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail in New Delhi was unwell for over two weeks during which he repeatedly requested the jail authorities to take him to hospital. When he was finally taken to Deendayal hospital Janakpur, the doctors referred him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further treatment owing to his seemingly critical condition. However, he was brought back to Tijar jail instead." Ruwa wrote in the letter.

She further said that when the family members inquired about his health at the NIA special court, they came to know that jail authorities had submitted prevaricate reports merely mentioning that he had diabetes and hypertension. She alleged that they did not mention her father’s pneumonia, extremely low haemoglobin, and kidney malfunction.

Ruwa, in the letter which was written on behalf of the entire family, said that over the last two days, they have had no whereabouts of Shah. Requesting PM Modi to intervene and make the requisite medical help reach him, she wrote, "waiting with bated breath for your kind intervention".