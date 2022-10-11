Garhwa (Jharkhand): Five members belonging to a tribal community at a village in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand were tied and beaten up by former and incumbent village heads and their associates. The victims were denied food and water and one youth's head was also tonsured. Their only crime was that they clicked pictures of Goddess Durga at a Puja Pandal.

The victims then lodged a complaint with the police against the accused, including the former and present village heads, with the Chiniya police station. After registering the case, the police arrested two culprits. Whereas the village head refuted the allegations levelled against him. Victims have been identified as Dinesh Korva, Vinod Korva, Ajay Korva, Ganga Korva and Rupesh Korva. Among the victims, Dinesh and Vinod are brothers, police sources said.

Read: Is Jharkhand unsafe for females? Rising crime against women in the state suggest so

The victims told police that they went to a Durga Puja pandal to click pictures of Goddess Durga. But they were pushed out of the pandal and the village head and some others abused them with foul language. The next day they were asked to come to the spot on the pretext of attending a meeting. When they arrived at the designated spot, they were tied with a rope and beaten up.

The accused also recorded the incident. SHO of Chiniya police station said, "After the registration of an FIR, two persons Manoj Yadav and Sanjay Yadav have been arrested in connection with the case." On the other hand, village head Rameshwar Singh while refuting the allegations said that the youths were drunk and creating a ruckus.