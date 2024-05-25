ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Performing 'Mujra' for Its Vote Bank: Modi

By PTI

Published : May 25, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

Updated : May 25, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

PM Modi criticized opposition parties like RJD and Congress for allegedly neglecting the reservation rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs in minority institutions, accusing them of aligning with groups involved in "vote jihad." He also emphasized the importance of electing a capable Prime Minister who can represent India effectively.

(File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Bikram (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc which he accused of enslavement and performing 'Mujra' for Muslim vote bank.

The PM launched the blistering attack at a rally here in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, about 40 kms from Patna, where he also blamed parties like RJD and Congress for SCs, STs and OBCs "being deprived of quotas" in minority institutions.

Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'Mujra' to please their vote bank, said the PM.

He also alleged that the opposition alliance was banking on the support of those who were indulging in vote jihad and referred to the Calcutta High Court order, striking down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups in the list of OBCs.

Modi was canvassing for two-term BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav and remarked sarcastically "many people have such a quarrel with Lord Ram that they may frown upon even the name of Ram Kripal".

Referring to Maner Ka laddoo, a renowned sweetmeat named after a nearby locality, Modi said at the rally, Have these ready for June 04... Your vote is too significant. It is not just to elect your MP but to choose your PM.

Modi also mocked RJD chief Lalu Prasad, without mentioning him by name, saying in the age of LED bulbs they are moving around with a lantern that lit up only their house while keeping the entire Bihar in the dark. Notably, Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti is trying her luck from Patliputra for the third time in a row.

He added, India needs a PM who can do justice to India's might on the world stage. But the INDIA bloc seems intent on playing musical chairs with the top post.

May 25, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

