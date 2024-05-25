ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Vote Counts, Make Yours Count Too, says PM Modi as Polling Begins in 6th Phase

author img

By PTI

Published : May 25, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

As the sixth and penultimate phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections got underway at 7 am on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

PM Narendra Modi during a public rally (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts. Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X'.

"I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers," the prime minister added.

A total of 58 constituencies from six states and two union territories are set for polls in the sixth phase of polling and over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

