Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from a few areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is underway for the sixth phase on May 25, officials said. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had received 954 complaints until 11 AM from different political parties, alleging the ruling TMC-led government of malfunctioning EVMs and agents who were barred from entering booths, they said.

West Bengal: Sporadic Incidents of Violence Reported From Some LS Seats During Polling (Video: ETV Bharat)

The poll panel, however, claimed that polling has been peaceful so far. Clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths. Actor-turned politician who is the BJP candidate from Ghatal, Hiran Chatterjee claimed that TMC goons were creating a mess during the voting process.

Our booth agents are not allowed to sit inside the booths, he alleged. BJP activists also staged a protest and set tyres on fire in the area. Sitting TMC MP Dev, who is seeking re-election from the seat, however, refuted all sorts of allegations.

Cases of violence were also reported from some regions of the Kanthi constituency where BJP activists protested against the central forces and accused them of assaulting voters. "The TMC and the central forces are working against us. They are beating our party supporters," BJP candidate Soumendu Adhikari said.

In the Midnapore constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul faced 'go back' slogans by TMC workers following which a scuffle broke out between the BJP and TMC activists, compelling the central forces to rush to the spot to.

Meanwhile, a group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he reached the polling booth in Tamluk. Heavy number of security personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control, the official said.

Taking strict cognisance, a report has been sought from the presiding officer, he said. In the Bankura constituency, BJP candidate and Union minister Subhas Sarkar faced protests while visiting one of the booths in the area.

On Friday night, a TMC worker in Mahishadal was murdered by unidentified assailants, police said. The deceased, who has been identified as Sheikh Moibul, was a member of the local panchayat samiti, they said. At the same time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of unleashing a reign of terror in Purba Medinipur district, the stronghold of her principal adversary Suvendu Adhikari, and killing a TMC worker.

West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 70.19 per cent till 3 PM today.