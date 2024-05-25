T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Cricket Board Announce 15-Member Squad, Babar Named Captain

Hyderabad: Star batter Babar Azam returned as captain after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held in the Caribbean Islands and Americas, starting from June 2.

The left-arm pacer Mohammed Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who had announced their retirement from international cricket, made a comeback into the national side while eight members of the 2022 World Cup squad have been retained for the T20I showpiece. Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim's form will be vital for Pakistan as they bring huge experience of playing T20 cricket. They have also represented their side in the 2016 and 2021 T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha and speedster Muhammad Irfan Khan, who were part of the 18-member squad for the series against Ireland and England, failed to find a place in the lineup. Spinner Abrar Ahmed, wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, pacer Mohammad Abbas Afridi, southpaw opener Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan are among the 15 players who will feature in their first T20 World Cup.

"This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well prepared and settled for next month's event," PCB said in its statement.

Haris Rauf, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, returned to the squad after recovering from an injury that he sustained in February. Hasan Ali, who had been called up for the Ireland tour before the World Cup, was removed.

"Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup," the statement further added.

Pakistan are grouped in Group A alongside India, Ireland, and Canada, and co-hosts the United States of America. It will play its debut game against the United States on June 6 in Dallas while facing its arch-rivals India on June 9.

Pakistan's record at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been impressive. Men in Green reached the finals of the inaugural editions in South Africa in 2007 and then went on to win the next edition in 2009 under Younis Khan. They advanced to the final of the previous edition of the marquee event under Babar Azam while it advanced to the last four in 2010, 2012, and 2021 respectively.

Pakistan's Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan