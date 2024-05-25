ETV Bharat / business

Hydera'Badshah' in IT Sector, 41.5 Per Cent Increase in jobs, Says Study

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Updated : May 25, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

When jobs at the national level in the IT sector are dwindling, there has been a rise of 41.5 per cent in Hyderabad and 24 per cent in Bengaluru, according to a report by Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform.

There has been a slowdown in IT jobs across the world. As part of cost reduction, leading companies are also laying off employees.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: There has been a slowdown in IT jobs across the world. As part of cost reduction, leading companies are also laying off employees. Therefore, this is affecting the IT sector in India, too. Of late, IT recruitment has decreased and campus placements are also not offering jobs to the students as expected. But notably, the number of jobs in the IT sector in Hyderabad has increased at a record level.

This progress has also been seen in Bengaluru, which is a major IT hub. The leading job portal Indeed has conducted a study on IT job vacancies from April 2023 to April 2024 and released a report on Friday with several key points

Hyderabad's IT sector is developing rapidly, thanks to the infrastructure and conducive atmosphere that led to many national and international organisations opening their units here. Hence, job placements increased in the IT sector of Hyderabad and this increase was 41.5 per cent in the last year, according to Indeed. In Bangaluru, it is 24 per cent. It said that these two cities are major job market centres for IT professionals

There has been a decline in IT job opportunities across the country and a 3.6 per cent decrease in new postings. According to the report, IT companies are acting cautiously in the backdrop of international instability and economic conditions. IT job aspirants can stand their ground in the increasingly competitive world by enhancing their skills. According to the report, those with skills like Analysis, Agile, APIs, JavaScript, and SQL are getting the most opportunities in IT recruitment.

