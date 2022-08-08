New Delhi: At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main was declared on Monday. Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).

One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score. According to officials, NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.

The 24 students, who have secured 100 per cent marks in the JEE-Main, are Sarnaik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra; Navya, Mayank Motwani, Krishna Sharma and Partha Bhardwaj from Rajasthan; Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana; Sneha Pareek from Assam' Arudip Kumar from Bihar; Mrinal Garg from Punjab; Koyana Suhas, Ravi Kishore, Menda Hima Vamsi, Palli Jaljakashi and Kartikeya from Andhra Pradesh; Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj, Jasti Yashwant from Telangana; Shiva Naga Venkata Aditya, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Thomas Biju from Kerala; Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka; Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand; Kanishk Sharma and Sumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh.Apart from India, other countries or foreign cities where these exams were conducted are Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Lagos, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, and Bangkok.

It is worth mentioning that students who perform well in JEE-Main will be able to appear for JEE Advanced. Students securing a good rank in JEE Advanced will get admission in reputed engineering institutes of the country including IITs across the country. "To make the examination system transparent, the question paper along with the answer key and the recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by the examinees. The revised answer key was published on the website after being verified by the subject experts," said Dr. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Examination), NTA.

A control room was opened in the NTA campus, where virtual observers were deployed to oversee the live coverage of all examination centres in India. Live surveillance was done through CCTV to prevent malpractices in the examination. NTA has also made arrangement for live viewing of remote location and recording of CCTV system of all examination centres located at NTA Control Room. About 35,000 cameras were installed per shift.

Along with the release of the result, the National Testing Agency said that during the examination, jammers were installed at all the centres to prevent malpractices like copying through mobile or any other electronic device by the examinees using the mobile network. A total of about 29,000 jammers were installed per shift of all the 14 shifts. The examinations were conducted with precautions related to COVID-19. (PTI)