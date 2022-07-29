New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted 15 candidates to appear in the additional session of JEE Mains 2022 scheduled to be conducted on Saturday. The candidates had appeared before the top court stating that they faced technical glitches during the exam.

The court accepted the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) arguments that these candidates would have to forego the result of the first session. The results of the Second session and the additional session will be considered to prepare the merit list, the NTA informed.