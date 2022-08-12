Jammu: The Jamat ur Madine Madarsa in Jammu welcomed dignitaries from all walks of life for a Tiranga rally, sending a strong message of unity. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence is being celebrated with full fervor across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir, a strong message of unity was sent by members of a Madrasa, who organized a Tiranga rally as part of the Centre's campaign.

Jamatur Madine Madarsa in Jammu welcomed dignitaries from all walks of life for a Tiranga rally

On Friday morning, the Jamatur Madine Madarsa in Jammu welcomed dignitaries from all walks of life for a Tiranga rally, sending a strong message of unity and the diverse culture of India. As the Tricolor was unfurled, chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Ghosh' echoed through the walls of the madrasa.

Also read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: 7,500 tricolour flags from Muzaffarpur dispatched to J&K