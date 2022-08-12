Muzaffarpur: Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country, authorities in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have sent 7,500 tricolour flags to Jammu and Kashmir to be hoisted on the occasion, officials said. The tricolour flags have been made by the Khadi Gram Udyog in Muzaffarpur and dispatched to Jammu & Kashmir where they will be hoisted at Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Samba and Pahalgam.

The Khadi Village Industries in Muzaffarpur has been flooded with orders for tricolour flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The unit has engaged 100 perrons for sewing and printing the flags. The cost of a tricolour can go as high as Rs 2,900. However, the competition in the local market has also been factored in. The cost of a small-size tricolour flag of Khadi is around Rs 400, while the tricolour of ordinary cloth is available in the market for just Rs 100.

While orders for cotton clothes and textiles are quite normal, but for the first time that the orders for tricolour flags have increased manifold. The employee of Khadi Village Industries said that besides Jammu and Kashmir, tricolour flags from Muzaffarpur have also been sent to Assam and Nagaland. "In all, 7,500 tricolour flags have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir, 2,500 to Assam and 3,500 to Nagaland. Only in Muzaffarpur, more than 7,500 flags have been sold. We are still getting orders. Over 10,000 orders are still with us," disclosed Rajan Kumar, an employee of Khadi Village Industries.