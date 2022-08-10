Mumbai: A Muslim organization in Mumbai is preparing to hoist 75,000 tricolors across Maharashtra to mark the 75 years of Independence as part of 'Amrit Mahotsav'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to make every citizen of the country hoist the tricolor at home. Under this campaign, a tricolor flag will be hoisted at more than 20 crore houses across the country.

Mufti Manzoor Jai hailing from the Mira Road area who is the president of the "International Sufi Karwa" organization said they are aiming to hoist as many as 75,000 tricolors atop houses, Madrasas, and mosques. He said that everyone will get a chance to participate in the grand celebrations through the campaign, launched for the first time in the country.

The cleric said that they have so far distributed 30 thousand national flags across the state through his organization, and a resolution has been made to distribute 75 thousand national flags. Mufti said that the flags will be mainly distributed in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Dhule, and Pune in the state.

Also read: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: World Heritages glittering in lights at Agra