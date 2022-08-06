.

Published on: 3 hours ago

Agra: Every celebration is being made memorable on the completion of 75 years of the country's independence. In this process, the Agra Fort is included in the World Heritage by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Birbal's Palace in Fatehpur Sikri, Govind Dev Temple, Agra Fort, Akbar Tomb (Sikandra), I'timād-ud-Daulah have been illuminated in the light of tricolor. This video was shot by ASI on Friday with a drone camera. There is a rush of people to see these monuments at night. Every evening, as soon as the sun sets, all these world-leading monuments will be illuminated in artificial tricolor light.