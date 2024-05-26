Chandigarh: Priyanka Gandhi Targets PM Modi over Inflation and Unemployment

Chandigarh : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing the party Nyay Sankalp rally here on Sunday, fiercely targeted PM Modi and the BJP, expressing over the unresolved issues of unemployment and inflation in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed Nyay Sankalp rally in Chandigarh in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari. Raising the issues of price rise and joblessness, she said, "Have you ever heard PM Modi talking about this? He talks about women empowerment and says that he gave 33 percent reservation to women. But does he talk about inflation?"

"Nehru had dreamt of Chandigarh": Priyanka Gandhi further said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had dreamt of Chandigarh city. "He called architects from abroad to build this city. But it is unfortunate that the condition of Chandigarh city has deteriorated in the last 10 years. In 10 years, the Modi government has not done any development work here," she said.

The Congress leader said that PM Modi fought the first election in the name of giving 15 lakh rupees, while in the second election he talked about service and now in the third election he is playing Hindu-Muslim card. "Today, if he had done proper development in the country, then there would have been no need to play Hindu-Muslim. Earlier Modi used to talk about women empowerment, now he has to talk about Mangalsutra. There is no such power in the world that can snatch a woman's Mangalsutra. He is trying to mislead the public," she said.