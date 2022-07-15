Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Two army personnel were killed and four suffered injuries in an alleged fratricidal firing incident that took place inside an army camp in Surankote area of Poonch district on Friday morning.

The firing incident took place early morning inside the army camp in Surankote town. The officials said that how the accident happened is not yet known, however, it is suspected to be either a case of fratricide or accidental firing.

Meanwhile, a police official said that they were ascertaining the facts and as of now nothing more can be commented on the issue. He further added that senior police and army officials have rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.