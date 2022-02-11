Kolkata: Equations between Trinamool Congress and poll-strategist Prashant Kishor founded Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) are walking on a fine string now.

On Friday morning it came to the notice of the media that I-PAC has unfollowed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on its official Twitter handle. Prashant Kishor too was seen to have unfollowed the chief minister on his personal Twitter handle.

However, controversies started brewing in the political circles following reports by media, later in the afternoon I-PAC again started following Mamata Banerjee on its official Twitter handle. However, the same was not the case with Prashant Kishor’s official handle.

Recently, differences have developed between Prashant Kishor and senior leaders of Trinamool Congress on various issues. Rumours are there that Kishor even had a heated argument with the party’s secretary-general, Partha Chatterjee, over telephone.

Also read: Demands pop up within TMC for implementing ‘One Person, One Post' policy

I-PAC authorities have maintained total silence in the media on this issue. However, informed sources said that the official separation might happen after the Goa assembly elections are over. The agreement between I-PAC and Trinamool Congress will be snapped after that.

However, the interesting part was that although I-Pac initially unfollowed Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, it continued to follow the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee all the time. The same was the gesture from Abhishek Banerjee’s side.

I-PAC’s official Twitter handle follows important national political leaders like Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha member, Swapan Dasgupta and Bihar chief minister, Nithish Kumar, among others. Although they do not have official agreements with I-PAC, the organization never unfollowed them. There comes the question on why I-PAC initially took this decision about Mamata Banerjee.