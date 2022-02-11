Kolkata (West Bengal): Soon after taking over as national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, party MP Abhishek Banerjee has strongly voiced for introducing 'One Person, One Post' policy within the party. However, that was not implemented in the recently concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, as several sitting MLAs and a state minister were offered nominations. In fact, the current KMC mayor, Firhad (Bobby) Hakim is also the state transport minister.

However, the demand for implementing the 'One Person, One Post' policy is popping up vigorously from within the party. First, it was veteran party MP, Saugata Roy who raised his voice in support of the 'One Person, One Post' policy. Now, youth Trinamool Congress leader, Subir Raha has uploaded a Facebook post demanding immediate implementation of the policy. Political debates have also surfaced on social media over that post.

This issue has become a major headache for the party leadership which is already facing tough times over controlling the infighting over candidate selection for the formation of new boards in 108 municipalities in the state. Young Trinamool leaders like Subir Raha and Debangshu Bhattacharjee have become vocal over the use of muscle power in polls. Now this demand for 'One Person, One Post' policy within the party has fuelled new debates within the party.

Abhishek Banerjee has already made it clear that as the national general secretary of the party he is determined to implement the 'One Person, One Post' policy within the party. He has also started receiving support from a large section of activists from Trinamool Congress’s students’ and youth wings. In the last 24 hours young Trinamool Congress leaders like students’ young wing president, Trinankur Bhattacharjee, and youth president of the party in South Kolkata, Sarthak Bhattacharya has openly come in support of the demand for implementing 'One Person, One Post' policy within the party.

When contacted, Subir Raja told ETV Bharat that he does not have anything to say on this issue. “It is already announced by the topmost leadership that 'One Person, One Post' policy will be implemented. As an ordinary worker of the party, I want this policy to be implemented. Mamata Banerjee herself has said that this policy will allow participation of more people and inspire new generations to join the party,” he said.