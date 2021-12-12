New Delhi: After almost a month of peace, once again a bloody fight broke out in Tihar Jail between two prisoners on December 10 inside Central Jail No. 8 of Tihar. The injured were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A prisoner of Tihar Jail was getting his hair cut, suddenly he was attacked by a fellow prisoner with scissors. Upon being attacked, the victim too retaliated and struck the attacking prisoner. Later, both underwent treatment and are back in jail.

In the last few months, there have been many incidents of bloody clashes between the prisoners in various blocks of Tihar jail. From the month of July to November, more than half a dozen incidents in which many prisoners were injured and one prisoner was even murdered. But after all the efforts of the jail administration for the last one month, there was no news of prisoners clash from the jail. Yet again the prisoners are back in action.

According to the information received from the jail administration, the incident took place on Friday when the prisoner was getting his hair cut in the salon of jail number 8/9. Then suddenly a prisoner reached there and started attacking a prisoner by taking the barber's scissors. The victim who was injured in the attack also counter-attacked the prisoner. "During the grappling, the victim and one of the attackers sustained injuries and were immediately separated by jail staff. The injuries of both the inmates were not serious. They were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment from there they were discharged the same day and returned to jail," a senior jail official said.

In this case, the Hari Nagar police had received information from the hospital, but the victim refused to register a complaint. However, a case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate legal action will be taken as per investigation in the matter, the officer said. Hari Nagar police have started the investigation and is trying to find out if there was an old enmity between the two of them or if it was a sudden fight.

