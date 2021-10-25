New Delhi: Three prisoners in Delhi's Tihar Jail were hospitalised following an attack with a blade by a group of four other prisoners.

The brawl between the prisoners broke out on Saturday when four jail prisoners allegedly attacked three other inmates with a blade, police said.

Two of the injured prisoners - Pinku and Sunil are in critical condition and were referred to Safdarjung hospital, while another prisoner Sunny is being treated in DDU itself.

According to Delhi Police, the injured has been discharged from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after treatment.

On the complaint of the Jail Deputy Superintendent, a case of an attempt to murder against the accused has been registered at Hari Nagar police station.

