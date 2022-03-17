New Delhi: India’s more than 500 sugar factories have produced more than 283 lakh tons of sugar till March 15 in the current sugar season. It is an increase of 23.89 lakh tons during the same period of last year when it was over 259.37 lakh tons, recording an increase of 9.2%. According to industry estimates, this year 516 sugar mills, covering both private sector and cooperative sugar mills, have started sugarcane crushing operations as against 503 mills last year.

According to the latest data released by the industry body – the Indian Sugar Mills Association – as of Tuesday (March 15), 81 mills have stopped crushing sugarcanes while 435 mills were still crushing sugarcane. The number of sugar mills that stopped crushing operations by March 15 last year was more than double by this time only 331 mills were crushing sugarcanes while 172 mills had their crushing operations.

Maharashtra produces 109 lakh tons sugar

India’s western state of Maharashtra, which is one of the two biggest sugarcane-producing states in the country, reported a nearly 16% increase in sugar production this year as it went up to 108.95 lakh tons as against 94.05 lakh tons of sugar produced during the same period last year.

In the current 2021-22 sugar season (Oct-Sept 2022 period), 13 mills have closed their crushing operations in the state and most of them are located in the Kolhapur region while 184 sugar mills are still operating.

Uttar Pradesh over 78 lakh tons of Sugar

In India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, which is also one of the two biggest sugar-producing states along with Maharashtra, 120 sugar mills which were in operation, have produced 78.33 lakh tons of sugar till March 15. It is a decline of more than 7.5%.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 sugar mills, mostly located in Uttar Pradesh, have stopped crushing while the remaining 104 mills are still crushing sugarcane.

Karnataka records increase in sugar production

In the southern state of Karnataka, which is the third biggest sugarcane producing state in the country, 72 sugar mills have produced 54.65 lakh tons of sugar till March 15, which is an increase of over 30% in the production this year, which was estimated to be nearly 42 lakh tons during the same period last year.

Out of the 72 sugar mills, 24 mills have closed their operations in the State and 48 mills are still operating in the State.

Gujarat & Tamil Nadu report higher production

In Gujarat, 15 sugar mills are currently in operation and have produced 9.15 lakh tons of sugar till 15th March 2022, an increase of nearly 8%.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, 26 sugar mills started sugarcane crushing for the current season with 5.75 lakhs tons of sugar by March 15, as compared to 4.16 lakh tons produced during the same period last year.

Other states produce over 24 lakh ton sugar

Other sugar-producing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha have collectively produced 26.43 lakh tons of sugar till March 15.

According to the latest industry data, 2 mills in Andhra Pradesh, 3 mills in Telangana, 9 mills in Bihar, 6 mills in Punjab, 5 mills in Madhya Pradesh, one mill each in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Odisha have stopped their sugarcane crushing operations for the current season.