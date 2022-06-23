New Delhi: With a surge in the cases of coronavirus infection in India, the country reported as many as 13,313 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday in the last 24 hours, as compared to the 12,249 cases on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Ministry, 10,972 people have recovered from the infection which took the total number of recoveries to 4,27,36,027 at the rate of 98.6 per cent.

With the recorded cases, India's active caseload now stands at 83,990 at the rate of 0.19 per cent. As per the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 2.03 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.81 per cent. It also informed that at least 38 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the infection.

Also read: 682 covid cases surface in UP; will sound alert if infections spike: Deputy CM Pathak

Cumulatively, 85.94 crore covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours only. According to the Health Ministry, 196.62 crore vaccine doses against the Coronavirus infection have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive of the Union Government. (ANI)