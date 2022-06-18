New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 13,216 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 68,108, according to Union health ministry data. This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,90,845. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 percent, it said. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 196 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 3 crores on June 23, and 4 crores on January 25 this year.

The 23 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, and one each from Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Of the 5,24,840 deaths recorded so far in the country, 1,47,883 were from Maharashtra, 69,866 from Kerala, 40,112 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,226 from Delhi, 23,526 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,207 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. (PTI)