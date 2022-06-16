New Delhi: An additional 12,213 fresh Covid cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp spike of 38.4% jump from 8, 822 cases recorded on Wednesday. This is the first time since February this year that the positive cases have crossed the 10,000 mark. The official number of positive cases in the country currently stands at 53,637, as informed by the Health Ministry. With 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,74,712. The daily positivity rate in the country usually stands at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.38 per cent.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23. A total of 5,24,792 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,875 from Maharashtra, 69,842 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,223 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,206 from West Bengal.